Interview

Post-lockdown period led to an increase in mobile gamers, says Xsolla's Nick Yama

The mobile audience is increasingly identifying as gamers – opening new marketing opportunities, says Xsolla's Nick Yama

By

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle, our return to international events, was our largest North American conference ever! More than 950 delegates from over 50 countries congregated to network, share their insight, and celebrate the global mobile game industry.

PG Connects Seattle was also the perfect opportunity to sit down with some of the most influential people in the industry and talk about the most pressing issues in 2022 and beyond.

Nick Yama, business development manager at Xsolla, spoke with James Gilmour on encouraging developers to engage with marketing earlier – or at all – and how the mobile playerbase is increasingly self-identifying as gamers: an ideal opportunity to communicate.

James Gilmour
James Gilmour
Video Editor

Enchanted from a young age by colour, motion, and sound, James divides his time between obsessing over all things digital and lamenting the death of VHS. He looks forward to a future where machines rule the earth and all political disputes are solved via one round of rock-paper-scissors.

