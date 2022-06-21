Post-lockdown period led to an increase in mobile gamers, says Xsolla's Nick Yama

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle, our return to international events, was our largest North American conference ever! More than 950 delegates from over 50 countries congregated to network, share their insight, and celebrate the global mobile game industry.

PG Connects Seattle was also the perfect opportunity to sit down with some of the most influential people in the industry and talk about the most pressing issues in 2022 and beyond.

Nick Yama, business development manager at Xsolla, spoke with James Gilmour on encouraging developers to engage with marketing earlier – or at all – and how the mobile playerbase is increasingly self-identifying as gamers: an ideal opportunity to communicate.

We are raring to go with the next Pocket Gamer Connects event in Toronto on July 6-7 – tickets are now available – and more Connects in Helsinki and Jordan throughout the year, and we hope you’ll join us there too.