CN Studio co-founder Oussama Quaziz on the growth and potential of gaming in MENA and Africa

The MENA and Africa regions are witnessing a surge in local talent and innovative companies which are reshaping the gaming landscape. In an exclusive interview with CN Studio co-founder Oussama Quaziz, we delve into the possibilities that the future holds for these burgeoning markets.

Quaziz shares his expert insights on how the regional games industry could evolve, addresses the challenges and opportunities within the funding landscape, and offers a glimpse into Morocco-based CN Studio's current projects and what to anticipate from them in 2024.

PocketGamer.Biz: Tell us about CN Studio and what you're up to right now?

Oussama Quaziz: CN Studio is a Moroccan video game development company founded in 2017. Initially, we focused on hyper casual games by partnering with major publishers in the mobile gaming industry such as Voodoo, HOMA, and Lion Studios. In 2020 we successfully published our first hit game, Prison Wreck. The game's concept and development were handled by us while HOMA took care of the marketing. We became one of the first MENA and African studios to develop a successful hyper casual game with an original idea and strong KPIs. After gaining significant experience working with publishers, especially in marketing, we transitioned to self-publishing our own games.

What inspired you to create Talking Cactus, and what unique elements do you believe contributed to its widespread popularity among players?

The inspiration for Talking Cactus came from the viral popularity of the Dancing Cactus toy which many couldn't afford back in 2021 due to its high price and limited availability.

Also, interactive games like Talking Tom have always been popular, which is why we decided to create a Talking Cactus mobile game to add features like customizable skins and musical instruments to keep players engaged. Successful advertising campaigns on Facebook and TikTok also played a significant role in the game's widespread popularity.

With over 15 games currently available on the app store, what are some of the biggest challenges you've faced in the development process?

We faced several challenges, primarily due to a lack of staff. Our limited budget made it impossible to hire enough specialists for each necessary position. For instance, instead of hiring separate animators, 2D designers, and 3D designers, we had to employ one designer proficient in all these skills.

This situation applied to programmers, marketers, and other roles as well. While this approach helped in skill development and expedited work, it also affected the quality since it's difficult for an individual to excel in multiple areas simultaneously. Focusing on a single area typically yields better results.

As one of the key gaming studios in Morocco, what are you doing to foster collaboration and recruit local talents?

Since the company was established, all our team members have been Moroccans. This is not a policy we enforce but rather a practical reality. There is considerable talent in our region with an appropriate salary that is challenging to find elsewhere. However, we continue to seek local talent and provide opportunities for learners to hone their skills and develop promising career paths.

What are some challenges you've encountered while operating in the MENA market? How have you navigated them to sustain growth?

The challenges in the MENA market vary across the region. For instance, North Africa has a surplus of labor while the Arabian Gulf countries face a labor shortage. Conversely, Gulf countries lead in investment and support for local studios while North African studios suffer from a lack of investments. Another significant challenge in North Africa is the strict regulations on foreign currency payments.

In the gaming industry, digital marketing and advertising campaigns on social media are essential for success and these transactions typically require foreign currencies like the Euros and Dollars. To navigate these challenges we often collaborate with foreign companies for game promotion and in return we share a percentage of the profits with them or we run small-budget advertising campaigns with creative viral ideas. We also focus on app store optimization (ASO) with some innovative methods to gain free organic traffic.

What changes have you observed in the local games industry, particularly in terms of consumer behavior and market demands and how has Cn Studio adapted to these changes?

We've seen a growing demand for games that resonate with local culture and experiences, including games that feature regional languages, themes, and characters. In response, we are focusing on localizing in-game content and tailoring our designs to appeal to regional audiences. This approach ensures that our games are relevant and attractive to players in the MENA region while maintaining their global appeal.

What do you see as the current opportunities and challenges facing the games industry in Africa?

Africa offers significant opportunities, particularly with talented labor and tax advantages. However, the region faces challenges such as weak investment and political instability in some countries which drives

talent abroad. There's also a need for more robust infrastructure and support for local studios. Addressing these issues can unlock the continent's potential and create a thriving game development ecosystem.

In terms of funding and support for gaming studios, what has been your experience navigating the funding landscape?

We have always self-financed our operations. Morocco recently launched initiatives to support local startups but bureaucracy remains a significant obstacle. Navigating the funding landscape has been challenging but we continue to pursue opportunities and collaborate with other entities in the region to sustain and grow our studio.

How do you anticipate the upcoming Morocco Gaming Expo will impact the local gaming industry, and will you be participating in the event?

The Morocco Gaming Expo will feature many prominent figures from the gaming industry sharing their experiences with Moroccan developers. Such initiatives are crucial for motivating young people and fostering growth in the local gaming industry. We are keen to participate in these events, share our experiences and to forge partnerships that will advance game development in Morocco.

What are your plans for 2024? Will you be exploring new genres or platforms? And are there any specific initiatives or projects on the horizon that we should look forward to?

In 2024, we plan to continue focusing on mobile games while increasing our interest in games for the Middle East and Africa. We also aim to expand to other platforms in the future as we strive to become one of the global studios that people in this region can be proud of.