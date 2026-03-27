Iwot studios partners with Initiate Entertainment to expand The Wheel of Time across games and animation

A new PC and mobile game is in development alongside an existing triple-A role-playing title at iwot games Montréal.

The collaboration targets younger audiences through new animated films and television series set in the franchise universe.

Multiple projects are being developed in parallel as the studio scales its production pipeline across platforms.

Iwot Studios has partnered with Initiate Entertainment to expand The Wheel of Time franchise through a new slate of transmedia projects including games, animated films, and a television series.

Under the agreement, Initiate principals Thomas Vu and Dr Anthony Borquez will collaborate with iWot Productions executive producers Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon to develop projects set within The Wheel of Time universe.

The partnership builds on existing productions already in development, as the company continues to scale the franchise across multiple formats simultaneously.

Among the planned initiatives is a new PC and mobile video game designed to broaden the franchise’s reach, separate from the open-world triple-A role-playing game currently in development at iwot games Montréal.

Transmedia expansion

The collaboration will also introduce new animated features and television projects aimed at younger audiences, complementing previously announced titles such as the 3D animated film The White Tower and the live-action feature Age of Legends.

“Thomas has consistently demonstrated the ability to scale narrative worlds into global entertainment franchises,” said iwot studios CEO Rick Selvage. “His background at the intersection of storytelling, technology, and franchise architecture makes him uniquely suited to help expand The Wheel of Time in new immersive formats.

“We look forward to working closely with Thomas and Anthony as we bring the next chapter of The Wheel of Time to audiences around the world.”

Thomas Vu commented: “I see tremendous opportunity in expanding The Wheel of Time into fully authentic, integrated, interactive, and animated storytelling experiences. The depth of the mythology provides a foundation for sustained, multi-platform franchise growth.”