Jin Universe Studios unveils anime ARPG Aether Dawn

Aether Dawn combines hack-and-slash combat with roguelike dungeon-crawling mechanics.

Team members have also worked on The Hidden Ones and Wuthering Waves.

The investment amount backing the studio was not disclosed.

Singapore-based Jin Universe Studios has launched with backing from Arbitrum Gaming Ventures (AGV) and Bitkraft Ventures as it reveals debut title Aether Dawn.

The undisclosed investment will support development of the anime-inspired hack-and-slash RPG, which the studio intends to build into a long-lasting intellectual property.

Founded by former developers from Genshin Impact and Arknights, Jin Universe Studios is entering the increasingly competitive anime action RPG market with a title that combines traditional ARPG combat with roguelike dungeon-crawling mechanics.

The studio's upcoming title will also feature a distinctive visual style and narrative-driven experience designed to keep players engaged.

ARPG at heart

The developer is also focussed on making Aether Dawn's ARPG elements and mechanics the core of its gameplay, blending them with hack-and-slash action as a central part of the experience.

The studio's development team includes talent that has previously worked on titles such as The Hidden Ones and Wuthering Waves.

Furthermore, Jin Universe Studios is positioning the game through a combination of experienced development talent, genre-focused gameplay systems, and support from established investors as it works toward bringing the project to market.