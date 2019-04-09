Job News

Roblox surpasses 90 million monthly active users

Roblox surpasses 90 million monthly active users
By , Staff Writer

Online multiplayer sandbox title Roblox has revealed that the platform has surpassed more than 90 million monthly active users.

Europe has been cited as a major factor of this figure with Roblox International president Chris Misner saying: “By bringing top games and resources to French and German audiences, we’re uniting the next generation through a truly global platform for play.”

Popular experiences from European creators that were highlighted include Ski Resort, Crash Course and Heists 2.

The company has also added the managing director of German age rating body Unterhaltungssoftware Selbstkontrolle (USK) Elisabeth Secker to the firm’s Trust and Safety Advisory Board.

Digital civility initiative 

The move has been made as part of Roblox’s digital civility initiative to include community moderation, customer support and parental resources in French and German, with the company working with digital safety leaders e-Enfance and USK.

“We are excited to welcome Roblox as a new member to the USK and I’m honoured to join the company’s Trust & Safety Advisory Board,” said Secker

“We are happy to support Roblox in their efforts to make their platform not only safe, but also to empower kids, teens, and parents with the skills they need to create positive online experiences.”

In February, the firm revealed that its players now play for more than one billion hours each month. Going off the 90m monthly active user figure, we can deduce that each user plays for an average of just over 11 hours each month.  


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

2 as News Jan 15th, 2019

Weekly global mobile games charts: Roblox a top grosser in the UK

as News Jan 9th, 2019

Weekly global mobile games charts: Roblox moves up Western download and grossing charts over Christmas

News Feb 22nd, 2019

Roblox players amass more than one billion hours worth of engagement each month

Job News Jan 17th, 2019

Roblox aims to boost safety and security efforts with new digital civility hire

News Dec 5th, 2018

Roblox builds up revenues of $25m for October

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies