Roblox surpasses 90 million monthly active users

Online multiplayer sandbox title Roblox has revealed that the platform has surpassed more than 90 million monthly active users.

Europe has been cited as a major factor of this figure with Roblox International president Chris Misner saying: “By bringing top games and resources to French and German audiences, we’re uniting the next generation through a truly global platform for play.”

Popular experiences from European creators that were highlighted include Ski Resort, Crash Course and Heists 2.

The company has also added the managing director of German age rating body Unterhaltungssoftware Selbstkontrolle (USK) Elisabeth Secker to the firm’s Trust and Safety Advisory Board.

Digital civility initiative

The move has been made as part of Roblox’s digital civility initiative to include community moderation, customer support and parental resources in French and German, with the company working with digital safety leaders e-Enfance and USK.

“We are excited to welcome Roblox as a new member to the USK and I’m honoured to join the company’s Trust & Safety Advisory Board,” said Secker

“We are happy to support Roblox in their efforts to make their platform not only safe, but also to empower kids, teens, and parents with the skills they need to create positive online experiences.”

In February, the firm revealed that its players now play for more than one billion hours each month. Going off the 90m monthly active user figure, we can deduce that each user plays for an average of just over 11 hours each month.