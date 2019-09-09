Job News

Bossa Studios hires Jagex and Mind Candy vet Daniel Clough

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

London-based developer Bossa Studios has hired Daniel Clough as its new studio general manager.

Clough has worked in the industry for some 17 years, joining RuneScape maker Jagex in 2002 as a member of the customer support team, rising all the way up to the role of chief operating officer.

He left the firm in 2012, joining Moshi Monsters studio Mind Candy in April 2013 but departed at the end of the year. He founded Rescover in July of the following year before being hired by DIGIT Game Studios as its COO in June 2016.

"Highly creative"

“Bossa Studios is a highly creative games developer and I’m thrilled to be helping lead our strong idea generation process.” says Clough.

“The team here creates over 100 prototypes every year with monthly Game Jams that everyone from HR and finance to the designers and programmers participates in and it’s these little prototypes, or ‘jamlets’ as we call them, that get made into groundbreaking games.

"To scale up creativity, make great ‘jamlets’ and to turn them into the best possible finished titles we’ve grown our team from 25 to nearly 100 and are actively seeking to fill other senior roles.”

Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

