EA DICE veteran Magnus Holmström joins MAG Interactive

By , Staff Writer

Casual social games developer MAG Interactive has hired Electronic Arts DICE veteran Magnus Holmström as its new head of production.

Holmström joins the Swedish mobile games developer after spending eight years at DICE, where he worked as a software engineer, manager for the gameplay and AI engineers and as a development director for the game studio's projects.

Autonomous processes

“We are very pleased to welcome Magnus to MAG, his solid background in production and project management will be an asset to the company in general and to all gaming teams in particular,” said MAG Interactive CEO Daniel Hasselberg.

“MAG has a strong focus on autonomous teams and by taking onboard experts of Magnus’ calibre, we can further support the team’s work and continue to develop high-quality games in a sustainable way.”

“I look forward to working together with Magnus to realise the exciting plans we have for our gaming portfolio going forward.”

Alongside developers such as Supercell and Rovio, MAG Interactive recently took part in charity fundraiser One Special Day. The event was organised in its efforts to adapt, modify and create hardware and software that helps gamers with disabilities play games.


Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

