Homa Games appoints new chief operating officer

Beyond my role at Homa, I participate in HEC's "Grande école" Program as a lecturer for "Strategy & Innovation". I also am the Treasurer for Club Erispoë, a network of 800+ young business leaders originating from Brittany.

I have a strategic mindset but grounded, with business acumen, strong drive & obsession to get things done. I bring intense experience helping CEOs & ExCom of large companies (1+ Bn€ revenues) prioritizing key business decisions as I have a data-driven approach, strong analytics skills, rigor and focus on impact.

7+ years of experience in tier-1 strategy consulting & corporates, extensive international exposure (4 continents, 10+ countries) and expertise in B2B services and Consumer-driven sectors: - Beauty & luxury - Food & beverage - Travel, hospitality and entertainment

Homa Games has promoted Julien Bourhis to Chief Operating Officer after one and a half years as Vice President of Operations, where he successfully structured and scaled the company’s organisation from 30 to 90 people across four different offices.

In this new position, Bourhis' main mission will be to expand the production studios and marketing & growth teams.

He will also help push the company’s data roadmap while maintaining Homa’s international, ambitious, and entrepreneurial culture.

Results-driven leader



Daniel Nathan, CEO of Homa Games, said: "We’re thrilled to promote Julien to this new role. He is a proven results-driven leader with a deep understanding of every aspect of our company.

"He has an incredible ability to recognise and capitalise on emerging development opportunities well before anyone else. His dedication, intellect, and strong business sense have earned him this new position."

Former Project Leader for the Boston Consulting Group, Bourhis has extensive experience in large scale transformation, strategy, and marketing. During his time as VP of Operations at Homa Games, he has led user acquisition (UA) & monetisation, creatives, and market intelligence initiatives towards reaching 40 games published and achieving 300 million installs.

During 2020, Homa Games went through a seed fundraising round, opened offices in Toulouse, Skopje and Lviv, tripled its staff, and organized three worldwide game jams, in which Bourhis’ strategic execution was key.

Reflecting on his time at Homa Games, Julien Bourhis said: "Homa is such a unique place where you can gain immense ownership over key development topics for the company. Our people are both ambitious and humble, which makes a perfect combination to tackle increasingly complex challenges, one at a time."

Exploring arcade idle



Commenting on his new appointment, Bourhis added:

"We have an exciting future ahead of us. We’ll continue to innovate in gaming by exploring new arcade idle game genres and leveraging our advanced data & tech stack to maximise the value of our content.

"Our mission is really to help app builders unlock their creativity by bringing the best platform for them and to distribute their content to millions of users worldwide."

The new appointment completes a series of senior-level hirings during the year as Homa Games keeps growing its teams and expanding to new areas of expertise.

There are many open positions across the company’s four offices in Europe.