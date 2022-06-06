Apple Arcade’s senior team keeps shrinking

Mark Bozon, former games creative director for Apple Arcade, and Kathy Astromoff, former Apple Arcade executive producer, have left the firm to pursue opportunities in the metaverse and climate action, respectively.

Bozon has been appointed as a senior creative leader for Disney's cross-divisional Next Generation Storytelling, whereas Astromoff is leaving to commit as a full-time climate activist.

Enter the Disney metaverse

After 12 years of experience at Apple, Bozon announced his departure from the company in a tweet on May 20, stating “I'm off to an absolute dream job”.

Bozon will now be responsible for directing the creative vision for the team and implementing new strategies into practical plans for Disney’s new Next Generation Storytelling concepts. He is also entrusted with assembling a multidisciplinary team that will collaborate with Disney’s gaming, cinema, television, toys, parks, and other businesses to provide integrated consumer experiences.

Before 2010, he worked as a freelance game designer and Nintendo editor at IGN.

Exiting industry to combat climate change

Additionally, Astromoff recently made an announcement about moving on to her career as a full-time climate emergency activist.

Alongside her experience at Apple Arcade as an executive producer, Astromoff held other titles such as VP of developer success at Twitch, director of product operations and business development at Eidos, and director of third party development and publishing at SEGA.

On June 1, she tweeted her comments about starting a new career-life path: “I’ve learned that to prevent the worst #ClimateCrisis outcomes, *now* is the best time to act. Carbon emissions grow exponentially, so every bit of fossil fuel we *don’t burn now* has a huge benefit over decades. Butterfly effect!”

“The more I learned about the power of moving quickly to #renewables, the harder it got to do my day job. I just could not focus on #videogames when every time I stepped outside, I saw evidence of a warming climate. Including watching my neighborhood burn.”

Apple Arcade remains far from the firm's priorities, but other firms including Netflix have shown confidence in the subscription model. You can check out our list of every Apple Arcade title through this link.