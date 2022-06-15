Jam City expands executive team to broaden F2P portfolio

Leading game developer Jam City has announced several key hires and promotions aimed to advance the company’s expansion across free-to-play categories. Jam City is working towards enhancing its F2P games portfolio in tandem with its newly announced blockchain division focused on web development and P2Egames.

Lisa Anderson, who joined Jam City from The Walt Disney Company in 2017, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, where she will oversee the company’s free-to-play games, including the Puzzle, Lifestyle, and Casino Divisions. Anderson has played an integral role in the growth of Jam City’s flagship game, Disney Emoji Blitz, and is leading the development of a new game reportedly due for release later in 2022.

King and Playtika leads join puzzle and casino teams

In addition to Anderson’s promotion, Jam City has extended its executive branch with two appointments: Brent Blazek will lead Jam City’s Puzzle Division, which comprises games such as Cookie Jam, Cookie Jam Blast, and Panda Pop. Blazek joins the team from King, where he worked as Head of Product for Candy Crush: Soda Saga, resulting in three consecutive years of revenue growth.

Dan Lipa, who has previously worked at Playtika, Win Interactive, and Gamesmart, has also joined the team to lead its Casino Division, which includes games such as Bingo Pop, Mahjong, and Solitaire.

“We knew when we hired Lisa Anderson that she was an incredible talent. She has shown up as a true leader and we’re excited to see what she will do at the helm of Jam City’s free-to-play genres,” said Josh Yguado, co-founder and president, Jam City. “Reporting to Lisa, we welcome Brent and Dan to our Puzzle and Casino divisions whose expertise and proven abilities to drive growth are critical to our success.”

Jam City is making a committed push into blockchain gaming, with the release of its first NFT collection in February 2022, and the firm's senior vice president of creative development, Johnny Casamassina, spoke at the PocketGamer.biz and BeyondGames.biz GDC Metaverse Mixer on the need for player accessibility.