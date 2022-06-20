Nordisk Games appoints Audrey Leprince as senior advisor

Audrey Leprince, a veteran of 23 years in the gaming industry, has joined Copenhagen studio Nordisk games.

Leprince is an ex-producer at Ubisoft, as well as CEO and co-founder of indie studio Game Bakers. In her new role, Leprince will support the investment team to evaluate potential targets and provide support to Nordisk Games’ partners.

In recent years, Nordisk Games’ portfolio has grown with majority and minority ownership in studios such as MercurySteam, Flashbulb, and Supermassive Games.

Outside of her work within the industry, Leprince has headed an array of initiatives. An advocate of dicersity, Audrey founded Women in Games France and co-founded WINGS Interactive in 2018, a microfund for games by women and other marginalised gender developers. She has received the Women in Games Global Advocacy award for her efforts in promoting equality within the industry.

"There aren’t many people that have worked so extensively across every facet of gaming"

“Aside from the fact I’ll get to work with some of the best and brightest games studios in Europe, Nordisk Games’ core values were a big draw for me. The Nordisk Games team is working to improve diversity in games and lessening our collective impact on the environment, two things which are very important to me. Nordisk Games is also a unique investor as they put so much emphasis on building long-term relationships and bringing real strategic value to their partner studios,” said Leprince.

Mikkel Weider, CEO of Nordisk Games, added:“There aren’t many people that have worked so extensively across every facet of gaming. Even fewer have such a nuanced understanding of what it takes to succeed at every level of the games industry today."

Nordisk Games recently acquired a majority stake in Star Stable Entertainment for an undisclosed amount.