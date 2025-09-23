Roblox appoints ex-Zynga and Airbnb veteran Vlad Loktev as chief creator ecosystem officer

Vlad Loktev has been hired as chief creator ecosystem officer in Roblox's Creator division.

He brings experience from Zynga, AirBnB and more.

Roblox has appointed Vlad Loktev as chief creator ecosystem officer of its Creator division, set to lead developer relations and platform events.

Loktev will step into his new role on September 29th, 2025, bringing his experience from Zynga, Airbnb and more.

His responsibilities include building an integrated suite of development tools, leading Roblox’s Innovation Studio and supporting creators large and small, including the biggest studios using the platform.

Product experience

Loktev has spent the past two years as an Index Ventures partner. He previously spent 10 years at Airbnb in product-centred roles like director of product, VP of product and home operations, and GM and VP of product core.

Earlier in his career, Loktev also spent one year as Zynga’s senior product manager, helping grow Words with Friends to more than 14 million daily active users at the time.

His appointment to Roblox follows the recent Roblox Developers Conference, held on September 5th and 6th, which highlighted new support for creators. The platform announced an 8.5% increase in creator earnings when exchanging Robux into real money.

Roblox has also been breaking records this year, with Grow a Garden surpassing 20 million concurrent users and outperforming any single game on Steam.