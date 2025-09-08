Roblox creators will now earn 8.5% more from Developer Exchange

Roblox CEO David Baszucki has set a goal for the platform to capture 10% of the global gaming content market.

In the past 12 months, creators earned over $1bn via the Developer Exchange Program, with payouts expected to rise further this year.

Roblox is also testing short-form video sharing with Roblox Moments and expanding partnerships with Mattel IPs.

The company raised its Developer Exchange rate by 8.5% to strengthen its commitment to the creator economy.

Roblox has launched a range of new updates and tools at its 11th annual Roblox Developers Conference (RDC).

The company said the new releases aim to empower its creators and help them produce engaging content, grow their earnings, and build sustainable businesses.

At last year’s RDC, Roblox CEO David Baszucki outlined the company's goal of capturing 10% of the global gaming content market for its creator community.

In the 12 months to June 30th, 2025, Roblox claimed creators earned over $1 billion through the Developer Exchange Program, with earnings set to surpass that this year.

Supporting creators

During its 11th annual RDC, the company showcased its 4D object creation that enables interactive models; real-time voice chat translation; new text-to-speech and speech-to-text APIs; and improvements to its AI Assistant.

To help creators grow audiences, Roblox said it is currently testing short-form video sharing with Roblox Moments and expanding partnerships with Mattel IPs.

Moreover, the company disclosed an 8.5% increase in its Developer Exchange rate.

“We’re always working on new ways to support developers as they build thriving businesses on our platform, and increasing DevEx is one of the most direct ways we can reward the incredible value creators bring to Roblox," said Roblox SVP of engineering Nick Tornow.

He added: “Our goal is for developers to have the opportunity to transform their ideas into growing businesses.”

“Time and again, we see that when we give our creators powerful tools and opportunities, they create things that inspire us by pushing the boundaries of creative possibility."