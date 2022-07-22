Big Fish Games appoints Gary Rosenfeld as head of business development

Casual games developer Big Fish have announced the appointment of Gary Rosenfeld to vice president of business development. He will hold this position globally, as well as hold the same position for parent company Pixel United within North America.

Rosenfeld brings over twenty years of experience in business, having held positions as senior vice president of business development at THQ and senior vice president of interactive games at 20th Century Fox. In 2013 he founded BD Labs, a business development company which has worked with clients such as MGM, Universal Music Group, and Raycom.

A giant in the industry

Big Fish President Larry Plotnick stated: “Gary is a fantastic business development executive who has consulted with Pixel United and Big Fish for over two years.

"We are thrilled to have him on board with us to lend a global perspective that can bring in a long-term strategic advantage for the Big Fish Games organization while supporting the continued expansion of our Pixel United’s portfolio in the all-important North American market."

This appointment comes in the wake of Amazon veteran Larry Plotnick’s own appointment to the role of president earlier this year.