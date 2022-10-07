CyberAgent appoints new corporate officers

The board of directors of CyberAgent has approved the appointments of the company’s new corporate officers.

Norishige Nagase has been promoted to the position of senior managing executive officer – the most senior of the new appointments. Nagase joined the company in 2005, and since then has held roles as corporate officer, director, and managing executive officer.

Additionally, Nagase was appointed as director at subsidiary AbemaTV since February 2022.

Two members of staff have been promoted to the position of managing executive officer – Eiji Koike and Takehiro Takeda.

Meanwhile, five new hires have joined the team as executive officers – Noriko Kawai, Hirofumi Kondo, Chihiro Sano, Rina Takai and Hino Takeuchi.

Triumphs and tribulations

Founded in 1998, CyberAgent was built with the vision of creating “the 21st century’s leading company.” It has since seen great success in the mobile industry, especially in Japanese markets, with titles such as BanG Dream! Girls Band Party!, Shadowverse and Princess Connect! Re:Dive generating strong revenue.

Most recently the company saw great success with Uma Musume Pretty Derby, which raced to the top of the charts in both Japan and Korea. Earning $2.3 million dollars within 24 hours of release in the latter,the game quickly earned a spot in the unicorn club.

However, the company has also seen its share of disappointments. The title Dragalia Lost failed to meet expectations, with president Susumu Fuita admitting in a blog post that the company’s focus on the title was a mistake. The company announced that the game’s servers would be shut down in March this year, and last month revealed that this will happen on November 30.

In August, we listed CyberAgent as one of the top fifty mobile game makers for the tenth consecutive time.