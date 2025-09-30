Save up to £340 by booking your ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026

Come network with the global games industry as PGC returns to London for its flagship event on January 19th and 20th.

London's calling, and it's time to secure your ticket to the most anticipated global games industry event of 2026, Pocket Gamer Connects London, January 19th and 20th.

Unlock new business opportunities, meet the world’s biggest game companies, learn from 280+ top trailblazers sharing their expert insight, and form worthwhile connections boosting your brand and bringing about better games.

10 reasons to join PGC London 2026

Network the right way

With 3,000 attendees, the upcoming event will bring together a vibrant community, predominantly comprising game makers (a remarkable 68%). This gathering serves as a powerful platform, uniting representatives from some of the world's most influential companies under a single roof.

Learn from more than 280 experts

With over 280 industry leaders and innovators sharing their expertise, our meticulously curated multitrack programme offers deep insight into critical market trends, technology advancements, and the nuanced strategies shaping the future of the industry. Gain a competitive advantage by absorbing expert knowledge and actionable advice, all designed to give you a strategic edge.

Gain brand visibility

Set to be bigger than ever, PGC London offers an unparalleled platform for the global games industry. While expanding in its scope and reach, the event maintains a sharp focus on delivering high-quality content. This strategic balance ensures PGC London is a vast yet highly targeted platform, ultimately designed to amplify brand visibility.

Expand your reach

With an unparalleled gathering of delegates representing the cutting edge of mobile, AI, PC, Console, AR and XR, web3, and other emerging sectors, there is no other event that can better expand your professional network and strategic vision.

Connect with industry leaders, innovators, and potential collaborators from diverse fields while gaining cross-sector insights.

Meet top companies

Companies like Supercell, EA, Epic Games, Disney, Nintendo, Amazon, and Google, attended PGC London in 2025, making this the games industry's most sought after conference.

Arrange meetings seamlessly

The integrated meeting platform, MeetToMatch, is designed to enhance your event experience by streamlining the networking process. Weeks before the event begins, the platform empowers you to schedule and arrange one-on-one meetings, ensuring you optimise your time and focus on what matters. Browse attendee profiles, identify key contacts, and send meeting requests, all from a centralised and easy-to-use interface.

Connect with the right people

Designed to streamline networking, Pocket Gamer Connects’ curated matchmaking sessions are a must for achieving your strategic goals in an efficient manner. For those seeking investment, a publishing deal, or looking for their next project to support, the Investor Connector and Publisher SpeedMatch fringe events offer a dynamic platform for game makers to meet with potential investors and publishers.

If you’re a developer working on a new game, one of the most valuable benefits of joining is the Journalist Bar, where you can book one-on-one meetings with the press.

Discover new indies

Celebrating the incredible work of indie developers, The Big Indie Zone is a vibrant platform, including the Audience Choice Award, dedicated to showcase their innovative games and projects, offering attendees an exclusive opportunity to engage directly with the minds behind them.

A cornerstone of the event is The Very Big Indie Pitch (mobile and PC+console editions), a highly anticipated competition spotlighting the most promising indie titles. Here, developers present their best work to a panel of industry experts, investors, and fellow enthusiasts, vying for recognition and valuable feedback.

Be part of the global games ecosystem

Want to be part of the global games community and conversation shaping the future industry? PGC London is the place to be.

Join the magic

Come join the Global Connects Party or network exclusively in the evening Speaker & VIP Reception. As Fingersoft CGO Daniel Rantala says, "The talks and panels are great, but the real magic happens in the hallways, the coffee lines, and the after-hours conversations. That’s why I keep coming back."

