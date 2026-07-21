Juneinter unveils game revenue estimation model for F2P developers

The S66 Engine estimates future revenue using live-service game data.

A public event accompanies the model's unveiling.

Steam and console games are excluded.

South Korean games company Juneinter has unveiled the LCP Model, a new system designed to estimate the future revenue of live-service games.

The company said the model was created to address the lack of an industry standard for forecasting the future revenue of individual game titles.

Built around the company's S66 Engine, the LCP Model analyses actual operating data accumulated since a game's launch to calculate its potential future revenue.

According to Juneinter, the model was developed around the question: "How much revenue will our game generate in the future?"

The company said it is intended for games operating as live services with recurring monthly cash flows.

Developer event

To mark the unveiling, Juneinter is hosting a public event for developers of live-service PC and mobile games.

Participation is open to developers of free-to-play titles monetised through in-app purchases or hybrid models that combine in-app purchases with in-app advertising. Steam and console games are not eligible.

Participants will also receive additional benefits, with full eligibility requirements available on the company's official website.

“Revenue estimates generated by the S66 Engine are not intended as investment solicitation, fundraising or a guarantee of returns," said a Juneinter spokesperson.

“The results are estimates based on materials submitted by developers and the model’s criteria, and may differ from actual revenue.”