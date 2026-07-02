Kepler Interactive acquires minority stake in Oro Interactive

Both companies said they share a developer-first publishing philosophy.

Oro said the partnership strengthens its existing approach rather than changing its direction.

ForsVC said it backed Oro because of its confidence in founder Sam De Boeck's long-term vision.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 publisher Kepler Interactive has acquired a minority stake in Oro Interactive to provide the company with resources and expertise as it expands its work with game developers.

Kepler said the partnership is built on a shared belief in developer-first publishing, with Oro representing a newer generation of publishers focused on creative identity, selective growth and building long-term relationships with development teams.

Oro Interactive, on the other hand, said the investment is intended to strengthen its existing approach rather than change the company's direction.

The company has published a range of games across platforms, including Casualties: Unknown, Machine Party, This Ain't Even Poker, Ya Joker, Easy Delivery Co, and more.

Shared philosophy

“We’ve always been drawn to publishers and developers who have a strong creative vision and sense of who they are,” said Kepler Interactive chief business officer Richie Zhu.

“Oro shares that philosophy, and we are excited to support them as they help developers turn ambitious ideas into experiences that resonate with players”.

Oro Interactive founder and CEO Sam De Boeck commented: “This partnership felt like a natural fit. We’ve built Oro around trust, creativity, and doing things the right way for the teams we work with. Kepler understands that approach, and this gives us additional support while allowing us to stay true to who we are.”

ForsVC managing partner Arne Ottoy also commented: “Investing in companies is above all investing in people. We believed in Sam's vision but especially in his approach as an entrepreneur, and that was before a single game had been released. That early conviction is precisely where we as a fund were able to make the difference."

Kepler Interactive ranked second in PocketGamer.biz's Top 50 UK Game Makers list for 2026.