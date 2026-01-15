Khosouf Studio secures $600,000 to fuel next phase of growth

The investment was made through Merak Capital’s Gaming Fund, backed by the National Development Fund.

Khosouf aims to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 push to become a global game development hub.

Founded in 2020, the studio is best known for its debut title BOX to the BEAT VR.

UAE-based developer Khosouf Studio has raised SAR 2.2 million ($600,000) to support its growth and expansion.

Khosouf said it will also use the funds to support its relocation to Saudi Arabia while contributing to the Vision 2030 goal of becoming a global hub for game development and interactive entertainment.

The investment was made via Merak Capital’s Gaming Fund, backed by the National Development Fund, which supports early-stage studios to help build a globally competitive gaming ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

Founded in 2020, Khosouf Studio develops premium narrative-driven games and is known for its debut title Box to the Beat VR, with two original IPs currently in development: The Panic Pit and co-op FPS roguelite Glitch Core.

Moving ahead

Alongside its original titles, Khosouf Studio also provides VR services spanning interactive experiences, simulations, and educational solutions.

“Merak Capital’s investment is an absolute game changer," said Khosouf Studio CEO and founder Ahmad Al-Natsheh. “It will elevate our goals and push us to new heights while helping establish our long-term base in Saudi Arabia.

“Having such an established and capable partner allows us to scale with confidence while publishing proudly locally developed original titles across the entire world."

Merak Capital principal of venture capital Abdulelah Alshareef commented: “Khosouf Studio represents the type of globally minded gaming developer we seek to support through Merak Capital’s Gaming Fund.

“This investment reflects our conviction in backing local and international studios with strong creative and technical capabilities that are committed to building and scaling their operations from Saudi Arabia."