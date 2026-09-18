King faces potential strike in Sweden over collective agreement

The unions said they represent a large portion of King’s white-collar workers.

King has argued that its existing employment conditions are competitive with collective agreements.

The company operates in Sweden through Midasplayer AB in Stockholm and Malmö.

King employees in Sweden could go on strike on September 25th after trade unions failed to reach an agreement with the company.

Swedish trade unions Unionen and Sveriges Ingenjörer issued a strike notice on September 15th following around a year of talks and negotiations.

The unions said they represent a large portion of King’s white-collar workers and that members want an agreement providing greater security and influence over workplace conditions.

The strike will only go ahead if the parties fail to reach an agreement before September 25th.

“Our hope is that we can find a solution together with King. The union is ready to continue negotiations and sign a collective agreement before the conflict breaks out," said Unionen's head of negotiations Martin Wästfelt.

Agreement dispute

Unionen said collective agreements are an important part of the Swedish labour market and cover areas including workplace security and employee influence. It said it remains ready to continue negotiations with King before industrial action begins.

King, meanwhile, has argued that its existing employment conditions are competitive and meet or exceed those offered through collective agreements, according to a Kotaku report last month.

The company has also said a formal agreement would require changes to its current benefits and operations in Sweden.

King operates in Sweden through Midasplayer AB, with offices in Stockholm and Malmö. The company develops mobile games and is best known for Candy Crush.

King has been part of Microsoft since its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Microsoft’s Swedish operations are covered by collective bargaining agreements.

The unions’ notice gives the company and employees until September 25th to reach a resolution.