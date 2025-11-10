Konami and Cygames reach settlement over Umamusume patent dispute

Cygames says it cannot disclose details due to the settlement terms.

Konami has reached an agreement with Cygames over a patent lawsuit on Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

As reported by Automaton, Japanese advertising firm and Cygames parent CyberAgent confirmed it had come to an amicable settlement with Konami in a company disclosure.

The settlement resolves both the lawsuit and Konami’s patent invalidation requests, which stemmed from the publisher's claims that hit title Umamusume: Pretty Derby infringed multiple patents.

Cygames said the terms of the settlement prevent it from sharing specific details, meaning the patents involved and the full circumstances of the lawsuit will likely remain undisclosed.

Settlement for game continuity

Konami filed the lawsuit in May 2023, seeking more than $26 million and the shutdown of Umamusume after patent discussions with Cygames broke down.

The firms had been negotiating over parts of the game’s system, but Konami rejected Cygames’ position and moved forward with legal action.

It’s unclear which patents were involved, but observers believe the dispute may relate to Umamusume’s “training” system, a feature similar to mechanics seen in Konami titles like Power Pros and Tokimeki Memorial.

Cygames had sought to invalidate all 18 patents cited in the case, but both sides have now reached an amicable settlement covering the lawsuit and the patent challenges.

The CyberAgent subsidiary maintains it did not infringe any patents, but said it chose to settle so players can continue enjoying Umamusume without concern.