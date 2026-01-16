Legal pressure in the Warner Bros. deal and Umamusume expands to US cinemas | Week in Views

The games industry moves quickly and while stories may come and go there are some that we just can't let go of…

So, to give those particularly thorny topics a further going over we've created a weekly digest where the members of the PocketGamer.biz team share their thoughts and go that little bit deeper on some of the more interesting things that have happened in mobile gaming in the past week.

Paige Cook Deputy Editor

Paramount sues Warner Bros. Discovery over Netflix offer disclosure



The potential Warner Bros. acquisition story gets more complicated. Netflix made the first offer, then entered Paramount with a counterbid that was rejected, and then an amended offer was also turned down.

Now, rather than take the loss or make yet another offer, Paramount has decided to escalate things through the courts. They are seeking financial analysis around the Netflix offer and Warner Bros. preference for it.

It was stated that the legal move was intended to encourage dialogue, but it seems an unusual way to reopen conversations. And as far as opening up conversations go, filing a lawsuit is a pretty bold way to do it, but that's business for you.

It’s sure to add more pressure to any proceedings around the deal, whether with Netflix, Paramount, or anyone else that may swoop in. Whatever way this plays out, the situation is obviously getting more complicated rather than less.



Aaron Astle News Editor

Umamusume: Pretty Derby movie marked for US theatrical release

Umamusume is well versed in transmedia outings, with its anime series, manga and games all working to build this multi-billion dollar brand.

The mobile game finally made its way overseas in 2025, finding success in markets like the US and Canada, so it only makes sense that the anime movie would get a theatrical release too.

A Cygames and CygamesPictures production, Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era is a suitable title, considering it marks the franchise’s first feature-length film and its first theatrical release in North America.

The film already released in Japan in 2024, but this February will be Western fans’ first chance to see Jungle Pocket, Agnes Tachyon, Manhattan Cafe, Dantsu Flame and others on the big screen.

