Krafton launches KIGI Academy with IIT Madras to train next-gen game developers

Training will focus on Unity and mobile game development.

Selected students will complete an eight-week residency at KRAFTON India’s Bengaluru HQ.

Top performers could receive full-time roles at KRAFTON India.

Krafton India has launched KIGI Academy, a new industry-academia initiative aimed at developing India’s game development talent ecosystem.

Designed in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), the six-month fully funded programme will give students hands-on experience across coding, game design, UI/UX, and art with a focus on mobile gaming.

The first cohort will include 30 students and is open to third- and fourth-year Bachelor’s and Dual Degree students, as well as postgraduate and Master’s students from engineering disciplines. No prior game development experience is required.

Hands-on training

The programme starts with 16 weeks of on-campus training at IIT Madras, where students will work with Unity through weekly builds, labs and code reviews.

They will learn areas including Unity development, architecture, multiplayer networking and 3D systems. The remaining eight weeks will be a residential programme at Krafton India’s Bengaluru headquarters.

Selected students will work in teams to take a game concept from development to a polished, playtested vertical slice using real-world studio workflows. Krafton will cover expenses and provide a stipend during the residential phase.

Students will be evaluated throughout the programme, with selected participants potentially receiving full-time employment opportunities at Krafton India.