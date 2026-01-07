Kuro Games taps ex-Scopely GM Jay Kim as new general manager of Korea

He said Kuro Games’ player-first philosophy was a key reason for joining the company.

Kim aims to strengthen local communities and deliver world-class service to Korean players.

He brings close to 15 years of games industry experience across Korea and Japan.

Wuthering Waves developer Kuro Games has appointed Jay Kim as its new general manager of Korea.

In his new role, Kim will lead the company's Korean operations with a focus on strengthening local player communities, expanding market presence and ensuring support for Korean players.

“I have always admired developers who prioritise player experience above all else," Kim said in a LinkedIn post. “Kuro Games is a perfect example of this."

He added: “I am honoured to lead the Korean branch and look forward to building even stronger local communities and delivering world-class service to our fans in Korea."

Track record

Before joining Kuro Games, he most recently served as general manager, Korea at Love & Deepspace studio Infold from April 2023 to January 2026. In the role, he led local operations, go-to-market strategy and team building.

Prior to that, Kim spent nearly three years at Scopely as general manager, Korea where he oversaw product management, new business setup, publishing strategy, and mobile game market expansion.

With nearly 15 years of games industry experience, he's also had stints at Tilting Point as head of business development for Korea and Japan, including a leadership role at Glu Mobile, where he served as Korea country manager.