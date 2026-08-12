Last tickets available for this month's Mobile Games Awards 2026

The Mobile Games Awards return with a gala event during Gamescom week

Over 90% of tickets have already been sold

Book now to avoid disappointment

The annual Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026 presented in association with Samsung Gaming Hub shine a spotlight on every area of this great industry, from indie studios to global publishers, via tool providers, advertising solutions, analytics & data, marketing teams, payment platforms, QA support, new tech and, of course, the games themselves.



We gather yearly to recognise the very finest achievements from all corners of our dynamic sector and we're thrilled to present this year's edition in association with Samsung Gaming Hub. You can see all of last year's winners here.

Tickets are selling fast



Want to be in the room with the great and the good from the global games industry when we reveal the winners live on stage? The Mobile Games Awards return with a gala event in Cologne on August 25th, during Gamescom week.

Over 90% of tickets have already been sold, so don't wait too long if you want the see the awards presented live and in person to the very best in the business. Book now to avoid disappointment.