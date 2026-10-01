Layer launches AI Playable ad generator to tackle production bottlenecks for mobile game studios

Layer has launched Playables, an agentic AI feature that builds complete HTML5 playable ads in hours, not weeks.

Limited production resources mean only tier-one titles typically get playable ads, despite them being among the highest-converting formats in UA.

The system builds from inputs including a game title, a one-line prompt, a creative brief, screenshots or raw gameplay capture.

CEO Volkan Gürel says: "We're committing to a world where no game launches without a playable ever again.

Layer, the agentic creative platform for game studios, has launched Playables, which builds end-to-end, network-ready HTML5 playable ads in hours rather than weeks.

Playable ads consistently rank among the highest-converting formats for mobile user acquisition, yet limited production resources mean only tier-one titles typically have the resources to support them.

Building a single custom playable traditionally requires between one and three weeks of specialised development, costing thousands of dollars per iteration. Layer aims to remove these technical barriers, enabling studios of all sizes to deploy bespoke interactive ads across every release.

The new feature is available immediately to all existing Layer subscribers and is integrated into standard plans with no per-export fees or standalone add-on costs.

How the system works

Rather than relying on generic code generators or static, templated mechanics, the Layer Agent operates as an integrated creative pipeline across game art, user acquisition (UA) strategy and playable development.

The system builds working interactive ads from a variety of inputs, including a simple game title, a one-line prompt, a creative brief, screenshots or raw gameplay capture. From these assets, the agent analyses the game's art direction and design rules, proposes an appropriate core mechanic and generates functional HTML. A playable first draft is delivered in minutes, with fully refined, campaign-ready files produced within hours.

Because UA programmes require continuous testing to stave off creative fatigue and diminishing returns, the platform allows marketers and artists to alter mechanics, reskin visual assets or adjust difficulty settings directly via chat prompts the moment click-through rates decline, without pulling in engineering resources.

The platform exports self-contained, single-file HTML5 packages built to MRAID specifications. These files are compatible out of the box with major ad networks, including AppLovin, Meta, TikTok, Google App Campaigns, Unity Ads and ironSource. In addition to standalone playables, the system can generate mini-games, in-game interactive events and supplementary video and static creative variants.

Supported genres cover core mobile categories: match-three, idle clickers, endless runners, merge games, puzzles, card titles, slots, tycoons, tower defence and visual novels.

Solving the volume bottleneck

The launch addresses a growing operational challenge in performance marketing: the requirement for immense creative volume to maintain scale. [Source] data highlights the imbalance, with high-spending studios deploying more than 140 distinct ad creatives monthly, compared to fewer than 20 for smaller developers.

“Studios shouldn't have to decide which games get a playable. Now the brief is the only thing standing between a game and its playable.” Burcu Hakguder

General AI models can generate baseline code, but turning raw scripts into compliant ad units usually demands substantial internal engineering to satisfy strict network specifications, preserve brand consistency and balance gameplay pacing. Layer addresses this through custom reference sets, fine-tuned models and automated quality assurance (QA) scoring to ensure visual fidelity remains consistent with studio style guides. You can see several examples on Layer's YouTube channel.

The tool has already been deployed in a number of commercial campaigns. Matej Lancaric, mobile growth consultant and co-host of the Two and a Half Gamers podcast, used the system to develop interactive creatives for One Mage Army, pointing to the speed gains when generating high-converting formats without dedicated technical teams. According to Lanaric: "Anyone not using Layer is 2.5 steps behind."

Industry perspective

"We're committing to a world where no game launches without a playable ever again," said Volkan Gürel, chief executive officer of Layer. "Today, playables are a luxury for the biggest titles because they're too slow and expensive to build. With Playables, any team can put a working playable behind every launch and every concept, and iterate on it as fast as they do on video."

"Every studio we work with has games that deserved a playable and launched without one," said Burcu Hakguder, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Layer. "Studios shouldn't have to decide which games get a playable. Now the brief is the only thing standing between a game and its playable."

The launch builds upon Layer's existing generative platform, which is currently used by mobile developers around the world, including King, Zynga, SciPlay, Huuuge Games and Wildlife Studios, to produce static, video and in-game assets.

Playables is available now to all Layer subscribers. Studios can try it here.