Layer launches Motion Designer Agent: Game studios can now create campaign-ready UA videos just by chatting

Layer, the AI creative production platform for game studios, launches Motion Designer Agent.

No video editing skills. No node-based workflows. No motion design software to learn.

Users brief the agent the way they would brief a production team.

The agent understands the brief, picks the right AI model for each shot from the hundreds Layer orchestrates, and delivers a finished video.

Layer, the AI creative production platform for game studios, launched Motion Designer Agent on Nov 2nd. Anyone on a game marketing team can now create professional user acquisition (UA) videos by describing what they want in chat.

No video editing skills. No node-based workflows. No motion design software to learn.

Users brief the agent the way they would brief a production team. Motion Designer writes the script, plans the shots, sources the footage, adds voice, music and sound, and handles animation, transitions, visual effects, pacing and final assembly. The user reviews and approves.

Want a stronger hook? Ask for one. Need a different transition, another character or a more dramatic cut? Need to change the orientation, translate to another language, retheme - done deal. Say so in the same thread, without starting over.

Video is the biggest UA format and the biggest bottleneck

Video remains the workhorse of mobile game UA, and winning campaigns depend on testing a steady stream of new hooks and concepts. But producing high-quality video has traditionally required specialist motion designers, editors and a stack of production tools. Most UA teams have more ideas than production capacity.

“We believe creating a professional video should be as simple as explaining your idea to someone.” Volkan Gurel

Generative AI was meant to fix this, yet many tools have simply moved the complexity. Teams still navigate dense interfaces, wire models together in node-based workflows and stitch individual clips into finished ads by hand.

Motion Designer removes that layer of work. The agent understands the brief, picks the right AI model for each shot from the hundreds Layer orchestrates, and delivers a finished video. Layer estimates teams can move from creative concept to campaign-ready video in roughly 15 to 30 minutes, depending on complexity.

Key capabilities:

Chat-first production: Brief, review and revise in one conversation, with an optional storyboard approval step before anything renders.

Built for games: Works from a store link, gameplay clips, playables, screenshots, screen recordings, existing characters and environments.

On-brand by default: Brand reference sets (logo, fonts, colours) and workspace brand rules keep every video consistent.

Full production, not just clips: Script, shots, voiceover with subtitles, a music bed timed to the cut, sound effects, kinetic type, animated UI and 3D scenes.

Ready for every placement: Automatic re-cuts in 9:16, 16:9 and 1:1, rendered up to 1080p.

Built for testing: Hook and concept variants from the same footage, each delivered as its own ad.

Beyond UA: Trailers, teasers, season reveals, app-store previews, feature reveals and cutscenes.

Start from what's already working with Layer Trends: A live feed of the hooks and formats behind game ads on Meta, plus what players watch and install on TikTok, YouTube, Google Trends, the App Store and Google Play. Trends are pulled from the Meta Ad Library and public platform APIs. Each trend collects its example ads, and one click opens a session where Motion Designer makes your own on-brand version. Available to all customers.

From Layer straight to launch with Campaigns (beta): Send finished creative directly to ad networks, or into the asset management and version-control tools studios already use, such as Focal and Perforce.

Already in production at leading studios

Studios including Small Giant Games, Zynga and Socialpoint are already using Motion Designer for high-fidelity UA creative production.

Video and playables, both by conversation

The launch follows Layer's Playables Agent, released in September, which builds network-ready interactive playable ads from a single brief. Together, the two agents let game studios produce both of the formats that drive mobile UA through simple conversation, removing the technical barriers between a creative idea and a live campaign.

"We believe creating a professional video should be as simple as explaining your idea to someone," said Volkan Gürel, CEO of Layer. "With Motion Designer, you don't need to understand video editing, AI models or complicated workflows. You chat with Layer, and the agent takes care of production."

“The bottleneck moves from production capacity to the quality of the idea, and that's a big shift in how game studios operate.” Burcu Hakguder

"UA managers know exactly which creatives they want to test, but historically they've needed specialists and complex tools to bring those ideas to life" said Burcu Hakguder, co-founder and CRO of Layer. "Now they can chat with Layer and make professional videos themselves. The bottleneck moves from production capacity to the quality of the idea, and that's a big shift in how game studios operate. I'm proud to see UA managers everywhere creating winning ads themselves while staying on-brand."

Motion Designer Agent is available now to Layer customers at layer.ai/motion-designer. It is billed in Creative Units on existing Layer plans, with no per-seat fees.