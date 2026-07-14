Left to Survive surpasses 85m installs as My.Games marks eighth anniversary

My.Games is celebrating the game's eighth anniversary with a month-long event.

The Festive Barbecue event runs from July 13th to July 27th.

Players can earn an exclusive anniversary sniper rifle with the new Lightning Ricochete perk.

My.Games has celebrated the eighth anniversary of its mobile zombie base-building shooter Left to Survive, which surpassed 85 million installs and generated more than $170m in lifetime revenue.

To mark the milestone, the developer and publisher launched a month-long anniversary celebration featuring special events, exclusive content and in-game rewards for players.

My.Games said the title has continued to expand over the past year with two new event series, the introduction of Rocket Launchers as a new weapon type, and the Chimera zombie, offering players fresh gameplay challenges.

Anniversary events

Running from July 13th to July 27th, the annual Festive Barbecue event series introduces themed missions, unique zombie skins and an exclusive anniversary sniper rifle as its grand prize.

The weapon features a new Lightning Ricochet perk that adds charged shots and chain-lightning visual effects to combat zombie hordes.

Players can also take part in a Birthday Advent Calendar throughout July, unlocking daily rewards, surprises and exclusive gifts designed to encourage them to return each day during the anniversary celebrations.

“Celebrating eight years of Left to Survive is an incredible milestone for our team, and we're excited to share this moment with our players around the world," said My.Games operations director of the Whalekit studio Dmitry Lyust.

He added: “We're deeply grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey, and we look forward to creating even more unforgettable experiences together."