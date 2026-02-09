Levellr secures $2.5m funding to scale community intelligence platform for game studios and brands

New funding will be used to expand Levellr’s data infrastructure and extend coverage to platforms such as Reddit and in-game chat.

Community intelligence platform Levellr has raised $2.5 million to help game studios and brands better understand the reasons behind player behaviour and engagement.

Levellr said the funding will be used to strengthen its data infrastructure, expand coverage to platforms like Reddit and in-game chat, and develop agentic systems that automatically surface insights and recommendations from player feedback.

Founded in 2021, Levellr brings together player conversations and engagement signals from Discord to deliver intelligence across product, live ops, game design, community and support teams.

So far, it claims that its customers include major industry players such as Epic Games, Krafton, Scopely and Google.

The next level

The round was led by Fuel Ventures, with participation from a group of prominent games industry founders and operators, including Mark Pincus through Workplay Ventures, Bing Gordon, Frank Gibeau, former Jagex CEO Phil Mansell, Space Ape founder Simon Hade and ex-Microsoft executive Norman Cheuk.

“We started Levellr in 2021 because we kept seeing the same blind spot: thriving communities, millions of user experience signals, but no way to measure their impact or act on what players were saying," said Levellr in a post.

“Four years later, the industry has recognised how much community matters. Now it needs the infrastructure to actually understand it.

“That’s what we’re building. With a distributed team across North America and Europe, and customers including some of the biggest names in gaming, we’re sprinting to take Levellr to the next level."