Lil Snack appoints former Supercell executive Bill Kang as COO

Lil Snack says engagement has grown 500% year over year.

The company operates more than 20 daily games across platforms including Netflix, Peacock and Reddit.

Hasbro is a partner and minority investor in the company.

Gaming company Lil Snack has appointed former Supercell and Scopely executive Bill Kang as its new chief operating officer as the company looks to accelerate the growth of its daily games business.

As reported by Variety, Kang joins the company after 12 years at Finnish mobile developer Supercell. Before that, he worked at Scopely alongside members of Lil Snack's founding team.

Founded three years ago, Lil Snack now operates more than 20 daily games across platforms including Netflix, Peacock and Reddit. The company claims engagement has grown 500% year over year, with its games surpassing hundreds of millions of plays.

The appointment follows more than $8m in funding last year from investors including a16z, Lerer Hippeau and Waverley Capital, while Hasbro is also a partner and minority investor.

Growth plans

Lil Snack co-founder and CEO Eric Berman described Kang as "one of the most respected operators in mobile gaming," adding that his experience scaling global game companies would help the studio capture its next phase of growth.

“After resigning from Supercell, I spent a few months really chewing on what I wanted to do next," said Kang in a post. “I knew I wanted a small, killer team with a strong culture at an early stage, something to actually build alongside founders I trust, not simply inherit.

“So when I grabbed coffee with my old compadre Travis Chen, and then reconnected with a leader I've long admired in Eric Berman, and realised they were quietly building exactly that - seed-stage, profitable, and going after an audacious vision - it was a pretty short conversation."

Kang added that Lil Snack's approach of bringing games directly to platforms people already use, instead of asking players to discover them, was the kind of challenge he wanted to help scale.