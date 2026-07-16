Nodwin Gaming appoints Teemu Koski as CEO of MENA business

Koski will continue overseeing Nodwin Gaming's global data monetisation business.

He previously served as chief business officer for MENA after joining the company in August 2025.

Nodwin said the appointment supports its international expansion across high-growth emerging markets.

Nodwin Gaming has appointed Teemu Koski as CEO of its MENA division as the company continues to expand its presence across the Middle East and North Africa.

In his new role, Koski will lead the company's strategy, operations, business development and market expansion across the region. He will report to Nodwin Gaming International CEO Merlin Wiedeking.

He joined Nodwin Gaming in August 2025 as chief business officer for MENA, where he led strategic partnerships, commercial growth initiatives and the development of the company's data business.

Alongside his new responsibilities, Koski will continue overseeing Nodwin's global data monetisation business, working with publishers, tournament operators and brand partners to strengthen the commercial value of esports data rights across the company's international ecosystem.

Regional expansion

Before joining Nodwin Gaming, Koski spent more than 15 years at Elisa Corporation, where he founded and led Elisa Esports.

“The MENA region is entering a defining period for gaming, esports and youth entertainment, and the opportunity ahead is enormous," said Koski. “Over the past year, I've had the chance to work with an incredible team and partners across the region, and that has only strengthened my belief in what we can build together.

“As we look ahead, my focus is on growing a business that's deeply rooted in the region while bringing together publishers, brands, creators, governments and technology partners to unlock new opportunities.

“Alongside leading our MENA business, I'm also looking forward to continuing our work around global data monetisation and helping create even greater value across Nodwin's international ecosystem."

Nodwin Gaming International CEO Merlin Wiedeking commented: “As Nodwin continues to grow across international markets, we're focused on empowering local leadership that understands the people, the culture and the opportunities within each region.

“MENA is one of our most important growth markets, and I'm looking forward to working closely with Teemu as we deepen our presence, build new partnerships and create long-term value across the region."