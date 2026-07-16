Lingokids surpasses 500m plays across Disney activities

Lingokids has recorded more than 185m app downloads.

The company raised $40m in 2021 to expand internationally and grow its educational content.

Lingokids secured a further $120m in 2025 to invest in AI and expand its multi-IP platform.

Children's learning platform Lingokids has surpassed 500 million plays across its Disney activities.

The company said the achievement signifies the popularity of bringing Disney characters into the Lingokids platform, where children engage with educational experiences through interactive play.

“When you bring favourite characters to a platform kids love, they show up," said Lingokids in a post. “This is what it looks like when interactive entertainment gets it right."

Founded in 2015, Lingokids focuses on children aged two to eight, offering games, shows, songs and learning activities covering subjects including maths, literacy, science and social-emotional learning.

The company claims its app has been downloaded more than 185m times worldwide and reaches 30m families.

Growth strategy

The milestone comes as Lingokids continues to invest in expanding its platform and content library.

In 2021, the company raised $40m to support its international expansion. More recently, it secured a further $120m to accelerate growth and invest in artificial intelligence while expanding its free-to-play model.

The company currently employs around 150 people as it continues to scale its business.

Lingokids was ranked second in PocketGamer.biz's Top 30 Iberia Game Makers of 2026 list, which recognised the region's emergence as one of Europe's major game hubs over the past decade.