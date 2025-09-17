Lingokids raises $120m to invest in AI and scale learning content

The round was led by GP Bullhound and General Catalyst, with support from Nextalia.

Lingokids aims to become the ultimate digital destination for kids with its Playlearning universe.

Founded in 2015, the company now employs around 150 people across multiple global offices.

Children learning platform Lingokids has raised $120 million to accelerate its growth while investing in AI to scale quality.

As reported by GamesBeat, the investment will help solidify its position as a destination for kids by enabling the company to partner with more IPs and expand its free-to-play model.

New ways to learn

“This marks a new era for Lingokids, as we accelerate our mission to pioneer a new way of learning by evolving from a single-IP app into a multi-IP platform,” said Lingokids founder and CEO Cristobal Viedma.

“With this funding, we will unlock the ability to deliver more personalised, diverse, and high-quality content for kids everywhere, all in a safe environment that parents can trust.”