Looney Tunes World of Mayhem to shut down in October

In-app purchases will end on August 16th.

Customer support will remain available until the shutdown.

Players will receive free Toon Pieces for newly released characters.

The team will remain active with players until the game's final day.

Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem will cease operations on October 15th, 2026, with players able to continue playing until the service ends.

The developer announced the shutdown in a message to players, describing the decision as a difficult one after years of supporting the mobile title.

In-app purchases will remain available until August 16th, while the game will be removed from app stores on August 23rd. The game's social media channels will also be disabled on August 16th.

“This isn’t an easy goodbye," said the team. “For years, this community has built alliances that turned into real friendships, fought through wars together, and enjoyed plenty of laughs along the way.

“We’ve watched Toonsters grow from strangers into teammates, and from teammates into true friends. We don’t take that lightly, and it’s with real sadness that we say goodbye to this wonderful community."

Farewell plans

Ahead of the shutdown, the team added that it wants the remaining months to celebrate the community rather than focus on the game's closure.

Beginning July 15th, players will receive daily farewell giveaways featuring toons, WB Charms and other in-game resources. The developer will also offer free Toon Pieces for newly released characters through the in-game store alongside its regular weekly events.

The closure follows several other game shutdown announcements this month, including Mario Kart Tour, which ends service on September 29th, and Sugartown, whose developer D20 Labs is shutting down the platform after failing to find a sustainable path forward.