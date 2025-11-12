Lore Machine launches Adventure_Mode for creating and remixing AI-powered visual stories

Adventure_Mode blends social platform, game, and interactive storytelling with no technical skills needed.

Users can personalise stories using their own photos, voices, and friends.

Lore Machine is partnering with Archive In Between on a #PlayMyLore community remix campaign.

Social storytelling platform Lore Machine has launched Adventure_Mode to allow users to create, customise, remix, and share evolving AI-powered stories.

Lore Machine said Adventure_Mode represents a shift from passive content consumption to real-time creative participation by letting users personalise narratives with their own photos, voices, and friends.

The new mode lets users shape visual stories through a choose-your-own-adventure format that blends social platform, game, and interactive storytelling with no technical skills required.

Lore Machine is also partnering with storytelling community Archive In Between on the #PlayMyLore campaign, inviting creators to remix existing stories with Adventure_Mode.

“Dawn of a new medium"

The storytelling platform also lets users create and share visual stories that can branch into different variations, making collaborative storytelling feel like scrolling through a feed.

“Generative content is largely pollution without story. As with cinema a century ago, we’re standing at the dawn of a new medium, one where imagination, not automation, defines culture,” said Lore Machine founder and CEO Thobey Campion.

“Generative AI’s real power isn’t in churning out disintermediated images or text, but in coherent narrative. In a world where generative content is created instantly and freely, the only lasting value lies in the story. That's the art form we're building toward.

"Just because you didn't use a pencil or a pen doesn't mean it's not a reflection of your imagination. When a creator makes a story and thousands of fans create their own versions, they're not just sharing content. They're co-authoring a living universe."