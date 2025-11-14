Lurkit teams up with Streamlabs to push creator marketing forward in the games industry

The partnership links Lurkit’s campaign marketplace directly with Streamlabs’ creator tools.

Creator platform Lurkit has partnered with Streamlabs to advance creator marketing in the games industry.

Lurkit said the move will allow it to link its campaign marketplace with a platform used by streamers to power and monetise their content.

Although the focus is mostly on PC and console titles, Lurkit told PocketGamer.biz that it supports mobile games and short-form creators on TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram.

Several mobile campaigns are planned from late December into Q1 2026.

A shared vision

Lurkit said the partnership brings its creator marketplace of over 1,000 active campaigns into the Streamlabs App Store, giving millions of Streamlabs users access to game campaigns from within their streaming setup.

“This is much more than a product launch," said Lurkit CEO and co-founder Sam Niskanen. “It’s step one in a shared vision that will reshape how games are brought to life through creators.

“By embedding Lurkit into Streamlabs, we remove friction, increase visibility, and unlock unmatched growth opportunities for developers, publishers, and creators alike.”

Head of Streamlabs Ashray Urs commented: “We’re excited to bring Lurkit’s creator marketing platform to Streamlabs. This integration gives our users direct access to meaningful, paid opportunities from the same place they already stream and manage their content.”