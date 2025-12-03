Magicave partners with The Observer to bring Mindset GO! to print

Mindset GO! blends casual gameplay with deeper logic challenges in a new puzzle genre.

Magicave says the game is aimed at players who enjoy brain-powered puzzles like Wordle or Sudoku.

UK-based games developer Magicave has penned an exclusive partnership deal with The Observer for its new puzzle title Mindset GO!.

Mindset GO! is making the leap from mobile to print, with The Observer publishing a new puzzle each week for readers to enjoy offline.

Created by Magicave’s Ste Curran, the mobile game uses Venn diagram logic to challenge players to sort shapes by their shared attributes.

Players can track their progress through My Sets, a personal collection that displays the Shape Sets they’ve unlocked. Each set features puzzle pieces built around its own rules and visual themes.

By completing weekly events or map zones, players can earn new Shape Sets, with fully mastered sets awarding a golden badge. Once unlocked, these sets remain permanently available.

“We’re honoured to be working with The Observer to bring Mindset GO! to a national weekly audience of smart, casual gamers,” said Magicave CEO Harry Holmwood.

“If you enjoy mentally rewarding games like Wordle, Candy Crush or Sudoku - where progress comes from brainpower, not luck - this is the game for you.”

Magicave creative director Ste Curran commented: “Mindset GO! is built on a new kind of logic puzzle and it’s part of a new genre too. I’ve always wanted to make games that reach millions, but also leave players feeling good about how they’ve spent their time.

“Mindset GO! sits somewhere in a Venn diagram: on one side, casual games and time-killers; on the other, games that really make you think. Right in the middle is where we live.”

Mindset GO! is free to download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. Those curious to try it out before downloading can also visit the official Mindset GO! website for a preview of the game.