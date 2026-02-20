Make-A-Wish International appoints Markus Wilding to its Infinite Wishes Advisory Committee

Wilding pledges to leverage his international network to support children living with critical illnesses.

Infinite Wishes unites the games ecosystem to help grant life-changing wishes worldwide.

Make-A-Wish says Wilding’s global expertise will help build further momentum behind the initiative.

Make-A-Wish International has appointed games industry veteran Markus Wilding to its Infinite Wishes Games Industry Advisory Committee.

As part of the Advisory Committee, Wilding will support global engagement efforts and help expand the initiative’s reach across key markets.

The Beyond the Wall Consulting founder brings more than 30 years of experience across the global games sector, having held senior roles at Activision, Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division and Take-Two Interactive.

He previously spent more than seven years building and leading the international marketing and communications team at Private Division.

Giving back

The Infinite Wishes Initiative unites companies and leaders from across the games ecosystem to help grant life-changing wishes for children living with critical illnesses.

“At this stage of my career, I feel a responsibility to give back in a meaningful way," said Wilding. “I’ve followed the work of the Make-A-Wish Foundation for many years and have always been deeply impressed by the impact they create for children and families around the world.

“Becoming an ambassador is an honour, and I’m excited to contribute by leveraging my international network to help amplify their incredible work.”

Make-A-Wish International charitable gaming and creators community manager April Stallings commented: “We’re thrilled to welcome Markus to the Infinite Wishes Advisory Committee.

“His experience across global markets and his passion for supporting the games community make him a fantastic addition as we continue to build momentum for the initiative."