Steer Studios joins Make-A-Wish International’s Infinite Wishes Initiative to help grant wishes for children

Infinite Wishes unites the global games industry to fulfil gaming-related wishes for children.

Steer Studios joins partners including Bandai Namco, Square Enix, and 2K in supporting the initiative.

The Make-A-Wish International network granted over 16,000 wishes for children last year.

Riyadh-based Steer Studios has joined Make-A-Wish International's Infinite Wishes Initiative aimed at supporting efforts to grant life-changing wishes for children worldwide.

Funds were raised through the developer’s first mobile game Grunt Rush, where players collected stars to unlock donations for kids with critical illnesses.

Launched in August 2025, Infinite Wishes is a global program uniting the games industry to fulfil the growing number of gaming-related wishes from children worldwide.

Steer Studios has now joined partners such as Bandai Namco, Square Enix, and 2K in supporting Infinite Wishes, helping the games industry create meaningful impact for children in need.

Global impact

Last year, the Make-A-Wish International network granted more than 16,000 wishes for children.

Earlier this year, we spoke to Make-A-Wish’s games and creators community manager April Stallings, who discussed the Infinite Wishes initiative and encouraged greater industry participation in granting children’s wishes.

Last month, Steer Studios penned a licensing agreement with Warner Bros to develop Tom and Jerry Blast, its second mobile title.

The project follows its debut title Grunt Rush, which surpassed one million downloads within a month of its April launch.