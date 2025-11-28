Make-A-Wish teams up with IGG to launch Thanksgiving charity challenge in Lords Mobile

The event turns player participation into global support for the wish-granting organisation.

Players can complete five days of quests to unlock the exclusive “Wish Upon a Star” Decoration.

The donation will support wishes for children across the USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, and Korea.

Make-A-Wish has partnered with developer and publisher IGG to launch a community charity challenge inside Lords Mobile.

As part of this year's Thanksgiving celebration, the move aims to turn in-game participation into global support for the wish-granting organisation.

From November 26th to 30th, 2025, Lords Mobile players worldwide can complete five days of quests and earn 30 event points to unlock the exclusive “Wish Upon a Star” Decoration.

When 50,000 players unlock the “Wish Upon a Star” Decoration, IGG will donate $50,000 to Make-A-Wish, supporting life-changing wishes for children in the USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, and Korea.

Providing support

Players can also upgrade their event experience by purchasing $4.99+ in-game packs, which offer premium rewards like Mystic Carpets and Royal Coins.

Make-A-Wish said it will share real wish stories from participating countries as players work toward their goals, connecting in-game progress to real-world impact.

“Thanksgiving is a time for reflection, generosity, and connection," said Make-A-Wish International charitable gaming and creators community manager April Stallings.

“We’re deeply grateful to IGG and the global Lords Mobile community for harnessing their passion for play to help make life-changing wishes come true. Together, we’re turning the power of games into the power of hope.”