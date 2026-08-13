Maliyo Games unveils first-ever Games from Nigeria pavilion at Gamescom 2026

Maliyo Games CEO Hugo Obi is leading the Nigerian delegation.

The Africa Games Industry Mixer will connect African developers with international industry partners.

The pavilion will be located at Hall 4.1, Booth C010 from August 26th to 28th.

Nigeria is set to make its Gamescom debut with a national pavilion dedicated to showcasing the country’s games industry in Cologne, Germany.

Led by Maliyo Games founder and CEO Hugo Obi, the pavilion will bring together Nigerian game studios, developers and ecosystem organisations to showcase the country’s creative talent and commercial potential.

The pavilion has been designed by Kucheza Gaming founder Bukola Akingbade. It combines Nigerian-inspired patterns with cultural motifs to celebrate the country's identity and provide a unique space to meet Nigerian developers.

The pavilion will also include Africacomicade, Dimensions11, CodeBox Games and Gazuntype. It will also host the Africa Games Industry Mixer to connect African developers with international publishers, investors and ecosystem partners.

Three-day programme

Beyond showcasing games, there will also be a three-day programme featuring presentations, live game demonstrations, developer meet-and-greets and networking sessions.

The programme will include an introduction to the Nigerian games industry, showcases of games created by participating studios, and discussions around talent development and funding initiatives.

"Games from Nigeria is far more than an exhibition stand, it is a statement about where our industry is today and where it is heading," said Maliyo Games CEO Hugo Obi. "For over a decade, we've worked to build studios, nurture talent, and grow an ecosystem that can compete on the global stage.

“Bringing Nigeria to Gamescom through a national pavilion is a proud moment, not only for our delegation but for the entire African games industry. We are excited to share our creativity, our stories, and our ambition with the world."

The pavilion will be located at Hall 4.1, Booth C010 from August 26th to 28th, with the delegation’s participation supported by the French Embassy in Nigeria.

During Gamescom week, the Pocket Gamer team will be out at the show in full force. You can catch us at our booth in hall 2.1 on stand E03 or arrange a meeting via our contact form.