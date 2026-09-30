Mario Kart Tour shuts down after seven years on mobile

Nintendo has not released an offline version of the game.

Ruby sales ended on July 7th, with remaining rubies usable until shutdown.

Mario Kart Tour launched on iOS and Android in September 2019.

Nintendo has shut down Mario Kart Tour, with the mobile racer becoming unplayable after its servers went offline at 11:00 PM Pacific on September 29th.

The game is no longer accessible even for players who already have it installed, and Nintendo has confirmed that no offline version will be released.

As a result, players have lost access to the drivers, karts, gliders and cups collected throughout the game's run.

The shutdown follows the game's recently held final Anniversary Tour, which served as its last major tour ahead of the closure.

A decent run

Nintendo announced the shutdown in July and spent the following months winding down the game.

Ruby sales ended on July 7th, although players could continue spending remaining rubies in the Spotlight Shop, Mii Racing Suit Shop and Coin Rush until the service ended.

Automatic renewals for the Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass were also stopped in July, while Gold Pass perks remained available at no cost through the final day.

Mario Kart Tour launched on iOS and Android in September 2019 as Nintendo's mobile racing game, developed alongside DeNA.