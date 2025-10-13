Meet the first speakers announced for Pocket Gamer Connects Aqaba

Tap into one of the world’s fastest growing games markets and gain the latest market insight from prominent speakers sharing their expertise across a multitrack programme at Pocket Gamer Connects Aqaba on November 8th to 9th.

While global games market growth is slowing, the MENA region’s game sector momentum is accelerating. Powered by major investments and a growing youth population, the ecosystem is expanding rapidly, driven by technological innovation, strong government support, and a young, affluent player base numbering in the hundreds of millions.

Once an emerging prospect, MENA has transformed into a thriving hub now earning global attention, a region reshaping the games market’s next phase. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are fuelling the region with investment, while hubs like Jordan are turning innovation into exportable success.

There’s no doubt MENA is where the future games industry is being moulded. If you’re working in games, it’s time to pay attention to this future global powerhouse. MENA is ready for it, are you?

Global games industry conference Pocket Gamer Connects is heading to Aqaba, the stunning Red Sea city in southern Jordan, on November 8th and 9th. Connect with the visionaries shaping MENA’s rise, strike partnerships that matter, and help build what could be the next global games frontier.

Gain a strategic advantage with industry insight from a diverse lineup of local, regional and global experts, featuring speakers from global giant Epic Games, regional studios Maysalward, YallaPlay, and Mad Hook to smaller pioneers like BioMed Squad and BEYOND UNIVERSE XR AI Solutions.

More than tapping into one of the worlds' fastest-growing games markets, you'll discover Jordan's diverse game ecosystem and tech-native talent pool.

Connect with over 1,000 industry professionals, including 70% game makers and 50% C-level executives from over 30 countries. Benefit from a multitrack programme spanning from mobile, PC and console to AI, XR, web3 and esports. Enjoy two days of b2b conferencing with the global games industry’s fastest-growing hotbed.

