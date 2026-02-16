Mega Studio shuts down game development division after nearly five years

The company will continue operating with a reduced four-person team centred on rewarded platform growth.

Mega will move away from traditional agency work to act as hands-on growth operators.

The closure marks the end of the studios' mobile development chapter and a full pivot to marketing and scaling services.

Mega Studio has shut down its game development division after nearly five years in operation, pivoting instead to focus entirely on its Mega Rewards growth business.

Founder and CEO Adam Jaffe took to LinkedIn to share the decision, which he described as “a sad day” for the Barcelona-based company.

“After nearly five years of building games, I have decided to fully shut down the development side of the business," Jaffe wrote in a post. It is hard to overstate what a rollercoaster the last five years have been.

“We operated across both third-party and first-party product development, built over 35 games and apps, and at our peak had nearly 40 incredibly talented people working across multiple products at the same time."

Mega shift

Jaffe confirmed that the company has now said goodbye to its final and longest-serving developer, Andrei Patrascu, who is seeking a new role.

While the development arm is closing, Mega Studio will continue operating with a reduced team of four, shifting its full attention to helping rewarded platforms and game studios scale marketing and growth efforts.

“Mega is not going anywhere," Jaffe said. “We are shifting focus and leaning fully into what we do best, helping rewarded platforms and game studios scale their marketing and growth efforts.

“We are not a traditional agency. We are a small group of experienced operators who roll up our sleeves and help businesses reach their next level. This is the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. And to everyone who built with us, thank you."