PlayDucky rolls out volcano and lava pool maps in new Melon Sandbox update

The update introduces two lava-themed maps designed in response to sustained community demand.

New lava tiles expand the game’s editor tools, allowing players to build and monetise custom experiences.

Creators can publish mods directly to the storefront and earn payouts from every download.

Mobile publisher PlayDucky's and box physics title Melon Sandbox have rolled out new updates for the game to include a volcano map and a lava pool map.

Playable on mobile and browsers, the company is expanding the game’s environmental hazards with features such as lava bombs, dense heat effects and more.

According to the publisher, the new maps were developed in response to sustained community demand for more complex terrain and destructive gameplay scenarios.

Creator economy expands

Alongside the new environments, PlayDucky has introduced additional lava tiles to the in-game editor, enabling players to design custom maps using hazardous elements such as lava, water, and acid.

PlayDucky said these creations can be published directly to the game’s storefront, where users purchase mods using the title’s virtual currency, Mells.

The system forms part of the company’s broader user-generated content strategy, which positions Melon Sandbox as both a gameplay platform and a creator marketplace.

PlayDucky said the model is already generating earnings for its community, revealing that more than $1m was paid out to creators in 2025 through mod downloads.