Melon Sandbox surpasses $1m payouts in 2025

More than 42,000 creators have produced over 85,000 original works.

UGC has become a core driver of engagement within the game.

Highest-earning creators have generated up to $80,000 through mod creation, publisher claims.

Mobile publisher PlayDucky has revealed it paid more than $1 million to creators in 2025 for user-generated content in its simulation title Melon Sandbox.

PlayDucky said many of its highest-earning creators are under the age of 20, with some generating up to $80,000 through mod creation.

Launched in 2022, Melon Sandbox has surpassed 150m downloads across iOS, Android and browser platforms.

The ragdoll physics game allows players to create and monetise custom content using in-game tools, with over 42,000 creators producing more than 85,000 original works.

Empowering creators

UGC now plays a central role in player engagement, with hundreds of thousands of mods reviewed monthly and frequent updates introduced to improve creator tools and workflows.

“The biggest names in this space didn’t start as platforms," said PlayDucky founder Ivan Fedyanin. “They began as strong, focused experiences... and evolved organically.

“Melon wasn’t designed as a platform; it simply gave players tools to create scenes, play them out, and share them. Our role now is to empower creators and let the ecosystem shape itself.”