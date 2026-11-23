Monopoly Go has officially surpassed $8 billion in player spending.

The figure was reached this summer.

Monopoly Go has officially surpassed $8 billion in lifetime player spending, Scopely has confirmed to PocketGamer.biz.

The milestone was achieved as of the summer, marking a significant rise from the $6bn it reported in 2025. The title earns revenue through in-app purchases and the web-based Tycoon Club, the latter featuring exclusive deals.

The $8bn feat was achieved in over three years, following Monopoly Go’s launch in April 2023. That release was seven years in the making.

Pass go, collect $8bn

Scopely has successfully maintained Monopoly Go’s position in the upper echelons of mobile charts and one of the highest-earning mobile games overall between the major stores - landing in the top 10 for Google Play and the App Store this year, according to AppMagic estimates.

AppMagic data suggests Monopoly Go is currently 2026’s top grossing mobile game on the Play Store, with net revenue of more than $400 million since January. That’s ahead of Roblox, Royal Match and every other mega mobile hit. Monopoly Go has been the highest monthly earner on the store since September.

Estimates suggest earnings are actually higher on the App Store, with a net figure of $477m so far this year, but Monopoly Go faces stiffer competition in the rankings on Apple hardware from the likes of Honor of Kings and Whiteout Survival. It's still estimated to be the App Store's top grossing game in the US, however.

These estimates do not take into account revenue from its direct-to-consumer platform.

Seasonal updates

We recently spoke with Monopoly Go’s VP of product roadmap Christian Kurlemann about the game’s approach to seasons, introducing new mechanics and how the developer has kept players’ interest with fresh content - meanwhile preserving the core identity of Monopoly Go.

"We are not trying to force the game in a predetermined direction. We are paying attention to what players are excited about and finding the right way to build on it," he said.