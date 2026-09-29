Monster Hunter Outlanders set for October 29th release date

The TiMi Group-developed survival hunting action mobile game Monster Hunter Outlanders is set to launch on October 29th, 2026.

Licensed from Capcom, pre-registration for the Tencent-made title is currently open on the App Store and Google Play. Recently, the campaign surpassed 5m pre-registrations.

A mainland China version of the game is set to released from 2027 onwards.

Monster Hunter Outlanders is described is combining the franchise’s classic monster hunting mechanics with crafting, exploration and unique adventures to bring an “authentic” experience to mobile.

Franchise sales

The series has proven popular across console and PC, selling over 131m units as of the publisher’s Q1 2026 financial report. That makes Monster Hunter the second most successful IP for Capcom behind Resident Evil, which has sold 213m units.

Monster Hunter has previously made its way to mobile through Capcom’s match-3 game Monster Hunter Puzzles and Scopely Explore’s location-based title Monster Hunter Now. The former generated an estimated $8.2m in gross revenue, according to AppMagic data, while the latter is said to have accumulated approximately $341m.