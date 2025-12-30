Montenegro opens first free-for-all game dev hub

Project received €100,000 from EU funds.

Training programmes in Unity, Blender and Unreal Engine are set to start between February and July, 2026.

The first free-for-all game dev hub has opened in Montenegro to support developers with working space and more.

MonteGames founder Milos Scepanovic said the space features more than 20 high-end workstations, lifetime free access for local creators and studios, and learning tracks in Unity, Unreal and Blender. The goal, he said, was to help grow the next generation of game makers.

“I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved - huge shoutout to ICT Cortex and all our regional partners who made this dream a reality,” said Scepanovic.

A free six-month training scheme is set to kick off from February to July to provide training for beginners in Unity and Blender, as well as training for more experienced developers in Unreal Engine.

The new centre is located in the business premises of ICT Cortex in Podgorica, Montenegro.

EU backing

The game dev hub received €100,000 in funding from the European Union’s CBC GAIN – Investing in the Future: Gaming for New Generations and the EU's Interreg VI-A IPA Program Croatia - Bosnia and Herzegovina - Montenegro 2021–2027 initiative.

The EU projects are designed to support the growth of the games industry in Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro.