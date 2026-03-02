Minit Games raises $2m to bring instant play gaming into the feed era

Platform delivers bite-sized HTML5 games that load with no downloads

Minit targets the gap between algorithmic feeds and traditional app stores

AI driven recommendation engine matches games to players in real time

Hamburg-based Minit Games has emerged from stealth with $2 million in preseed funding to support its expansion and accelerate the platform's technical rollout.

The startup is positioning itself as a feed-first gaming platform built around instant play. The company said it will also use the capital to prepare for an invite-only early alpha launch.

Rather than relying on traditional storefronts and lengthy downloads, Minit Games delivers a personalised stream of bite-sized HTML5 titles that load immediately, aiming to remove friction between discovery and gameplay.

Moreover, Minit said the games will be available within the company’s iOS and Android apps, on the web, and through embedded play in supported messaging platforms such as Discord and Telegram.

Furthermore, discovery will be driven by a recommendation engine inside the mobile app, surfacing titles in a social-style feed based on user interactions.

New experiences

The platform also functions as an open publishing layer for developers. Creators using AI tools or HTML5-compatible engines can publish directly into the feed, with an AI-driven recommendation system matching titles to users based on engagement signals.

The investment is led by LVP and Sony Innovation Fund, alongside angel investors Stefan Klemm, Timo Soininen and Klaas Kersting.

"Players live in algorithmic feeds, but games are still trapped in stores." said Minit Games co-founder Ole Schaper.

"We're building a destination where short-form games are as easy to discover and engage with as any other modern media format. We aren't just showing clips; we are delivering the full, interactive experience immediately."